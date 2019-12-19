|
|
Nancy Lee Stewart
Bellville - Nancy Lee Stewart, age 78, of Bellville passed away Wednesday evening, December 18, 2019 in Riverside.
She was born January 4, 1941 in Mansfield to George M. and Jeanette (Harding) Carver. A lifelong area resident, she was graduated from Lexington High School in 1960.
Nancy worked at Westinghouse in Mansfield as well as Hi-Stat, but she retired after many years of service from Gorman Rupp Industries in Bellville.
She enjoyed being outdoors tent camping at Mohican and Indian Lake. Sometimes, when weather would allow, Nancy would sleep on the porch simply to enjoy nature. Hard working, she kept the house and managed most of the yard work. She watched the food network often and sometimes tried to replicate the best recipes. Strong and independent, she also liked spending time with her lab mix Jake. Nancy delighted in her grandchildren spending time with them playing card games or supporting them in their activities.
Surviving are her children Marlin and Bridgett Carver of Bellville, and Mark and Rhonda Carver of Bellville, three grandchildren Morgan, Travis and Kelsey Carver, a sister Debbie Carver, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends.
She was preceded in death by sisters Helen Neel and Diane Jessop, brothers Ed, Merle and George Carver.
The family will receive friends Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-4 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home.
Funeral Homes is serving the family
