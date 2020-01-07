|
|
Nancy Lewis
Nancy Lewis, age 82, formerly of Shiloh, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born on March 15, 1937, in Haldeman, Kentucky, to the late Bernie and Hazel (Sturgill) Dyer.
An avid Cleveland Indians fan, Nancy enjoyed hunting and raising exotic animals. She loved her dogs, horse shows, and her cat, Biggin. Most of all, Nancy was very family oriented. Her and her family would spend Friday's making chocolates, popcorn, and other assortments of candy. She loved spending time with them and cherished every moment. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Rhonda (Darel) Webb of Ashley, Ohio and Regina (Dan) Montgomery of Mansfield, Ohio; granddaughter, Dana (James) Wells of Galion, Ohio; and a caretaker who took great care of Nancy, Esther Oberholtzer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell O. Lewis, whom she married on June 18, 1954; and son, Bernie Lewis, who passed in 1978.
Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, Ohio, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 am, with Brother Jay Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lifecare Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, Ohio 44691. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020