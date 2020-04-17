Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Lehman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lou Lehman


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lou Lehman Obituary
Nancy Lou Lehman

Mansfield - Nancy Lou Lehman, age 82, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday evening, April 16, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born April 14, 1938, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Walter and Kathryn (Sperstzel) McEvoy.

A woman with a strong set of Christian values, Nancy was a member of Apostolic Faith Assembly in Mansfield and Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Winter Haven, Florida. She loved riding her bike outside. Nancy's favorite activity was spending time with her family and playing games.

She is survived by two daughters, Carla (William) Lichtenberger of Waldo, OH, and Vicki (Mike) Finley of Mansfield; five grandchildren, Aaron (Julie) Williams, Lisa (Kyle) Stewart, Bryan (Jamie) Williams, David (Tabby) Williams, and Chad (Sherry) Finley; ten great-grandchildren, Hudson Williams, Chantress Dewitt, Caden Dewitt, Madison Stewart, Carter Hildreth, Elaina Williams, Ade Williams, Alyssa Finley, Noah Finley, and Micah Gene Finley; a sister, Kathy (Tony) Morris of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Lehman on August 27, 2008; and two sisters, Shirley Beal and Virginia Baker.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will be observed. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Faith Assembly. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -