Nancy Lou Lehman
Mansfield - Nancy Lou Lehman, age 82, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday evening, April 16, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born April 14, 1938, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Walter and Kathryn (Sperstzel) McEvoy.
A woman with a strong set of Christian values, Nancy was a member of Apostolic Faith Assembly in Mansfield and Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Winter Haven, Florida. She loved riding her bike outside. Nancy's favorite activity was spending time with her family and playing games.
She is survived by two daughters, Carla (William) Lichtenberger of Waldo, OH, and Vicki (Mike) Finley of Mansfield; five grandchildren, Aaron (Julie) Williams, Lisa (Kyle) Stewart, Bryan (Jamie) Williams, David (Tabby) Williams, and Chad (Sherry) Finley; ten great-grandchildren, Hudson Williams, Chantress Dewitt, Caden Dewitt, Madison Stewart, Carter Hildreth, Elaina Williams, Ade Williams, Alyssa Finley, Noah Finley, and Micah Gene Finley; a sister, Kathy (Tony) Morris of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Lehman on August 27, 2008; and two sisters, Shirley Beal and Virginia Baker.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will be observed. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Faith Assembly. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020