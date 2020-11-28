Nancy Lou McMillen
Mansfield - Nancy Lou McMillen, 89 of Mansfield passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in her home.
She was born on July 11, 1931 in Ashland, the daughter of the late Galen and Alene (nee McCormick) Leaman.
Nancy married the love of her life, Ramon E. McMillen on June 25, 1949. They celebrated 70 years of marriage together.
She was a homemaker all her life. Nancy was a devoted member of First Church of the Brethren in Mansfield.
Throughout her life, Nancy loved to take care of her home and family. She was a wonderful cook. She enjoyed the families lifelong hobby of going to Coon Dog Field Trials where she started a Sunday School and that impacted many kids lives over the years. She loved to sing and was known for her beautiful voice. She had a gift of writing and could make the words come alive writing many letters and she also loved to read. She had many friends and loved her girls card club. Nancy looked forward to every Thursday; going to garage sales with Jeannie, and spending the winters with Mickey at their home in Lake Placid, Florida.
She is survived by her six children Ramon (Tracie Weller) McMillen, Randy (Kathy) McMillen, Terry (Wanda Crisp) McMillen, Tracy (Sue) McMillen, Joyce (Ray, deceased) Steinle and Jody (Dave) Edwards; nine granddaughters and six grandsons; Touby (Jill) McMillen, Jason (Crystal) McMillen, Lynde (Ray) Reedy, Jennifer (Matthew) McMillen Smith, Chris (Melissa) McMillen, Mary Ann (Shane) Morrow, Malea (Todd) Kanzig, Tricia (Mike) Fisher, Robyn (Jason) Stone, Craig (Sarah) McMillen, Leeland Waller, Jolene Edwards, Joni (Adam) Hiller, Ryan (April) Strickler and Nicky Strickler; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and nephew and nieces Glenn "Mick" Miller, Cheryl (Bill) Lawrence and Nancy Jo (Duane) Thorpe.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ramon "Mickey" McMillen who passed away on November 1, 2019; her mother Alene McCormick Leaman in October 1, 1977; her father Galen P. Leaman in December 16, 1985; grandson, Terry Lee McMillen; sister-in-law, Opal Eileen Miller Parry.
Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Michaels officiating. Interment will follow in the Zehner Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.
For those unable to attend, the service will be available for viewing via Facebook live from the funeral home's page.
To view Nancy's tribute video or leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.