|
|
Nancy Newlon
Mansfield - Nancy Newlon, 77, passed away June 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband David Newlon; parents, Velie and Cappie Goskova; and daughter, Kimberly.
Nancy resided in Mansfield most of her life and graduated from Mansfield Senior High School. Nancy was very proud of her ancestry as the daughter of an Albanian immigrant who entered the U.S. through Ellis Island shortly before World War I. Her father settled in Mansfield and, along with his wife, owned and operated several businesses, including a grocery store and restaurant. Nancy often worked alongside her parents helping with the family business.
She worked in financial services for over 50 years, beginning her career at First National Bank of Mansfield. After leaving the bank, she spent nearly 25 years at Pinnacle Wealth Management, retiring in 2012.
Nancy loved family and travel, taking many trips out west to visit her "girls", daughters, Deb and Karen. Some of her favorite trips with them included seeing wolves at Yellowstone, crossing the Golden Gate Bridge, touring central California wine country, walking along the beach of the Pacific Ocean, enjoying the views of Mount Rainier from Seattle's Space Needle, being awestruck by the grandeur of the Grand Canyon, attending Cleveland Indians spring training games in Arizona, and whale watching off the coast of Vancouver Island.
She was a lifelong sports fan and cheered on the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football, but she was most devoted to the Cleveland Indians. Going back to the days of Vic Wertz and Russ Nixon, two of her favorite all-time players, she made many trips to Cleveland to cheer her team on.
Nancy loved animals and cared for many dogs and cats, most recently her beloved cat, Rocky, adopted from the Humane Society of Richland County. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Humane Society in Nancy's memory are encouraged at www.adoptourstrays.com or can also be made at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the team at Mansfield's Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, who provided exceptional care and support to Nancy over the past several years.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery following the funeral service.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on June 29, 2019