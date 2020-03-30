|
|
Nancy R. Howard
Mansfield - Nancy R. Howard, 78, of Ashland passed away March 27, 2020 with hospice OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital with her husband by her side.
Nancy was born January 18, 1942 in Mansfield to Nick and Rosaria Gallizzi Sorrentino. She was a 1960 graduate of St. Peter's High School and then worked for 45 years in the finance business as a Senior Branch Account Executive. Nancy was a devout Catholic and member of St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church. She enjoyed bingo and taking bus trips to casinos and was a friend to everyone she met. Nancy was so proud of her family, especially her daughter Tracy, supporting her in all activities especially horse shows, and later in life spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren Alex and Ian. After retirement Nancy enjoyed all of the time spent with her husband.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Danny Howard; daughter Tracy Mail of Kent; grandchildren Alexandra and Ian Mail; sister Dolly McDonley; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Francis Comer, Mary Jane "Janie" Querio and Virginia Chirico.
Services and burial will be held at a later date through Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020