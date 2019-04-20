Naomi I. Leedy



Fredericktown - Naomi I. Leedy, 92, of Fredericktown passed away on Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019, at the Colonial Manor Health Care Center in Loudonville. She was born in Fredericktown on July 1, 1926, to the late Lloyd and Florence (Kunkel) Bechtel.



Naomi was a faithful member of the Ankenytown Grace Brethren Church, where she was involved with numerous programs and was the former church treasurer and director of VBS School. She enjoyed playing Scrabble, doing word searches, sewing, baking and was a devoted Prayer Warrior.



Naomi is survived by her son, Tom (Barbara) Taylor- Leedy of Fredericktown; daughters, Marilyn MacFarlane of Mansfield and Carol (Jerry) Guthrie of Ashland; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brother, Bill Bechtel of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick "Bud" Leedy; and sisters, Onita Bechtel, Jean Seymour and Donna Gamble.



The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Home, 33 East College St., Fredericktown, with Pastor Gary Kochheiser officiating. Naomi will be laid to rest beside her husband, Bud, in the Owl Creek Cemetery, Ankenytown.



In lieu of flowers, Naomi requested that donations be made to the Ankenytown Grace Brethren Church, 20601 Old Mansfield Rd, Bellville, OH 44813



Published in the News Journal on Apr. 20, 2019