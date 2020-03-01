|
Naomi J. Blakeman
Mansfield - Naomi J. Blakeman, 83, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Shelby Pointe. Born April 27, 1936 in Rushtown, Ohio, she was the daughter of Perry and Katherine (Powell) Wooten.
Naomi was a loving, honest, kind and trustworthy person with a huge heart. She had many good friends and loved spoiling her family. Naomi retired from MedCentral Hospital where she worked in the housekeeping department. She loved to go shopping with her daughter every Saturday. She always kept an immaculate home. Naomi loved being with others, phone calls with her sisters and drives with her daughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Dewie) Burge of Mansfield; her son, Paul "Randy" Blakeman of Mansfield; her grandchildren, Crystal Vela of Youngstown, Destiny Burge of Mansfield and Derrick (Jessica) Burge of Mansfield; her great grandchildren, Layla, Justin, Dylan and Aubrey; her brother, Carl (Patty) Wooten; her sisters, Laura Miller and Linda Howell; her sister-in-law, Barbara Wooten; and a host of nieces, nephews and other dear relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul William Blakeman; her daugther, Kathy Vela; her brothers, Melvin (Goldie) Wooten and Johnny Wooten; and her brothers-in-law, Larry Miller and Raymond Howell.
Friends may call from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020