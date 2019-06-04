Resources
Naomi Taylor Obituary
Naomi Taylor, 90, died May 29, 2019. She attended Martel United Methodist. A member of the Golden Age Center. Liked crafts and crocheting. Enjoyed bird watching.

She is survived by her daughter Virginia (Jenny) Swalley, (Husband) David Swalley, and Grandchildren Mica Swalley, (Partner) David Gochenour, Irl Swalley, Bill Dodson (Partner) April Riley, and Stacey Henry (Husband) Matt Henry. Preceded in death (Husband) Cleston Taylor, (Son) Richard Taylor, (Daughter) Joan Dodson, (granddaughter) Marie Swalley and (Grandson) Bryon Dodson.
Published in the News Journal on June 4, 2019
