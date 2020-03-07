|
Nathaniel Rembert
Mansfield - Nathaniel J. REMBERT, 66, passed this life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 after an unexpected illness.
Mr. Rembert was born on Wednesday, November 18, 1953 in Mansfield and had been a life resident. Nathaniel was a member of the 1971 graduating class of Mansfield Senior High School. He retired from the Mansfield Correctional Institute (MANCI) in 2017 after 30 years of service. Nate enjoyed fishing and playing his bass guitar and piano/keyboard. He loved spending time with his family and cooking outside on the grill. Nate was an avid sports fan and loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Cavs and NASCAR racing
Nate is survived by 2 children: Carmella (Maurice) Bond-Weeks, Seville, Ohio, and Nathaniel Parks, Washington, D.C., 2 grandchildren: Keith and Amber Parks, Washington, D.C.; 1 great grandson: Omari Parks; 1 brother: Garry Rembert; Frank and Rosemary Boyd who was raised with as his brother and sister by their late mother Bessie Boyd.2 nephews: Monte Parks, Sr. and his 2 children , Monte Jr. and Serene and Dante Rembert, Mansfield; numerous cousins including Steve Page, Mansfield.
Nate was preceded in death by his parents, Mozzella Davis Rembert, and Nathaniel Page, aunt and uncles, Alton and Alice Stephens, and Willie "Bill" Page.
Funeral services will be held Friday, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services with his cousin Elder Robin Granger an associate minister with the New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church officiating . Friends may call at the chapel one-hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM till time of service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
The family will also receive friends at the home of Nate's cousin T. Barrett, 1088 Springbrook Dr., on Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm - 8pm.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020