|
|
Nathaniel Rhodes, Jr.
Mansfield - Nathaniel "Nate" Rhodes, Jr., age 65, Mansfield, Ohio went home to be with The Lord after a battle with cancer.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 12:00 PM. Reverend Danny Green will officiate with burial held in Mansfield Memorial Park. Full obituary at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 1, 2019