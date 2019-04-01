Services
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathaniel Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathaniel Rhodes Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nathaniel Rhodes Jr. Obituary
Nathaniel Rhodes, Jr.

Mansfield - Nathaniel "Nate" Rhodes, Jr., age 65, Mansfield, Ohio went home to be with The Lord after a battle with cancer.

Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 12:00 PM. Reverend Danny Green will officiate with burial held in Mansfield Memorial Park. Full obituary at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now