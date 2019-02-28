Resources
Mansfield - It is with great sadness that the family of Neal Joseph Goodman announces his passing after a brief illness, on Monday February 25, 2019, at the age of 64.

Neal will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Betty; his children Hollie and Carrie (Jayson); his grandchildren Kierstyn, Mikayla, Kyle, Abbigail, and Teaira; and his great grandchildren Madison and KC.

Neal will also be forever remembered and loved by his parents, Francis and Donna Goodman; his brother Keith (Karol); and many other family members and friends.

A private family memorial will be held to celebrate Neal's life at a future date to be determined.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Neal's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
