Neal Joseph Goodman
Mansfield - It is with great sadness that the family of Neal Joseph Goodman announces his passing after a brief illness, on Monday February 25, 2019, at the age of 64.
Neal will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Betty; his children Hollie and Carrie (Jayson); his grandchildren Kierstyn, Mikayla, Kyle, Abbigail, and Teaira; and his great grandchildren Madison and KC.
Neal will also be forever remembered and loved by his parents, Francis and Donna Goodman; his brother Keith (Karol); and many other family members and friends.
A private family memorial will be held to celebrate Neal's life at a future date to be determined.
Snyder Funeral Homes
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 28, 2019