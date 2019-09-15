|
Nell Kathleen "Kathy" (Keenan) Smith
Ontario - Nell Kathleen "Kathy" (Keenan) Smith passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was 80.
She was born January 11, 1939 to parents Thomas Patrick & Minnie Ann (Balser) Keenan in Glasgow, West Virginia.
On February 2, 1960, she married Jeffrey "Randy" Smith Sr. and they shared 41 wonderful years of marriage until he passed away in 2001. Now they are together again.
Kathy was a longtime member of Community Bible Church and wanted everyone to hear about the good news of Jesus Christ.
She enjoyed her flower garden, collecting dolls, taking short trips, new places and listening to gospel music. But above all, Kathy cherished her family. She was instrumental in making sure that her kids had it better that she had it, by encouraging them to get their college education. Her grandchildren were able to bring her such pride and joy as she loved them all dearly.
She is survived by daughter Cindy Rickel and her children Rob (Kerry) Rickel and Randy Rickel; daughter Terri (Craig) Smith and their children Molly Smith and Caleb Smith; son Jeff (Jennifer) Smith and their children Jacob Smith and Julianne Smith; sister-in-law Loretta Keenan as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and brothers William Jayhue (Susan) Keenan, Thomas Edward (Carolyn) Keenan and John Patrick Keenan; niece Roxanne Hicks; nephew Michael Keenan.
The Smith family will receive friends Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring Kathy's life will begin immediately at 2 p.m. William Salas will speak. Burial will follow in Ontario Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions to Richmond Christian School or Community Christian Academy may be made at the service.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019