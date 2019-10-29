|
|
Nellie A. Cramer
Galion formerly of Fredericktown - Nellie A. Cramer, 95, of Galion formerly of Fredericktown passed away on Monday morning, October 28, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Debbie in Galion. She was born on September 6, 1924 in Sparta to the late Joseph Hutton and Cleo Fawn.
Nellie was a member of the First Baptist Church in Fredericktown. Over the years, Nellie worked at the 76 Truck Stop as a waitress, a cook for the Fredericktown Schools and she also volunteered with the Election Board. In her spare time, Nellie enjoyed doing word searches, reading her Bible and mowing her yard until the age of 94. Nellie's greatest love in life was spending time with her family and helping take care of anyone in need.
Nellie is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Greg) Campbell of Galion; son-in-law, Donald (Joanie) Thornton; grandchildren, Jennifer (Troy) Keller, Amy (Kirk) Lohr, Chad (Amber) Campbell, Brooke (David) Yingist, Brian Doup, Matt (Debs) Campbell and Angie (Burt Skeen) Campbell; 10 great grandchildren with the 11th one on the way; 2 great great grandchildren; sister, Dixie Wilcox of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by daughters, Patricia Cramer and Bobbie Jean Thornton; son, Joseph Cramer; granddaughter, Lisa Marie Doup; brothers, Junior and Keith Hutton; and sisters, Letha Walk, Virginia Parks, Anita Brining, Billie Anderson, Cora Mann, Mary Hutton, Myrna Isaacs, Rose Tanner, Betty Kline, June Bartelme, and Josephine Clipse.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Snyder Funeral Home, 33 East College St., Fredericktown. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 22 East Sandusky St., Fredericktown with Rev. Ruth Douglas officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 22 East Sandusky St., Fredericktown, Ohio 43019.
To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
The Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nellie A. Cramer.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019