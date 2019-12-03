|
|
Nelta Mae Mathis Jackson
Nelta Mae Mathis Jackson passed away November 28, 2019 at Ohio Health Med Central Hospital after a brief illness. Nelta was born July 21, 1933 to Essie and Elmer Mathis in Lawrenceville, GA. She was a graduate of Shiloh School System in Snellville, GA. Nelta was a domestic housekeeper who enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends. Nelta's favorite hobbies were watching and attending wrestling matches and spending time with family. She was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church for many years. Nelta was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff; three children, Drucilla, Jaunita and Michael; one great granddaughter, Equazah; parents Essie and Elmer Mathis and siblings, Connie Ree, Montine, JoAnn, Lamar, Zelmer, Elmer Jr., Harry and Larry. She is survived by two daughters, Betty and Debra; one son, Donald; nine grandchildren, twenty nine great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Rubye Kilgore and Bettye Harris and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Friday, December 6, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 130 E. 2nd St. Interment at Mansfield Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the Jackson Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019