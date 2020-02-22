Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Cemetery
Neveda Louise Ramsey


1925 - 2020
Neveda Louise Ramsey Obituary
Neveda Louise Ramsey

Mansfield - Neveda Louise Ramsey, 95, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home. Louise was born on January 2, 1925 in Index, Kentucky, to parents Nettie and James Little. She lived in the Mansfield area most of her life and retired from Hartman Electric. Louise was a walking encyclopedia of the past, and her vivid memories of the old days will be greatly missed.

She married Marshall Ramsey on September 15, 1943, just prior to his deployment overseas during World War II, and they spent 58 years together until his passing in 2001. In addition to her parents, Nettie and James Little, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Little and his wife Lois, Jay Little, Gene Little and his wife, Margie; and her sister, Faireen Query and her husband, Bill. She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Richard Scott.

She is survived by one sister, Rose Scott; and sister-in-law, June Little Kern; plus numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Ramsey family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
