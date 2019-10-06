|
Nicholas "Nick" Haring
Mansfield - On Thursday, September 26, 2019, Nicholas "Nick" Haring, loving son, father and grandfather passed away in Mansfield surrounded by his family at the age of 60 from complications of liver disease.
Nick was born June 16, 1959, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Kenneth and Jean Frasher Haring. He attended Lexington High School as part of the Class of 1977. Nick was a friend to all, known for his captivating smile and his kind and compassionate nature. Friends and family frequently sought his help as a caregiver for their loved ones in times of need. Following family tradition, Nick was employed in the jewelry industry as a salesman, manager, and goldsmith.
Nick is preceded in death by his mother, Jean Giguere; his eldest son, Nicholas; grandparents, Nicholas and Catherine Haring and Mary Aronson; as well as two cousins, Michael Wilging and Nathan Haring.
Surviving are Nick's father, Kenneth Haring; stepmother, Ellen Haring; his daughter, Jami Haring; his sons, Adam Haring and Teddy Haring; his grandson, Samuel Haring; his sister, Tracie Haring Belt (Jim); his brothers, Jeff Haring (Penny) and Cameron Haring; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will take place the following day, October 11, at 1:00 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 640 Millsboro Rd., Mansfield, Ohio. Donations may be made to the Haring Reading Room, Dewald Center, 47 S. Main St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902.
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019