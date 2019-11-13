Services
Dr. Nicholas Robert "Rock" Arron Jr.

Dr. Nicholas Robert "Rock" Arron Jr. Obituary
Nicholas Robert "Dr. Rock" Arron Jr.

Mansfield - Nicholas Robert Arron Jr., "Dr. Rock", 67, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Nick was born February 9, 1952 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Nicholas Robert Sr. and Ida (Klingel) Stirtzinger.

Nick served in the United States Army in Germany during the Vietnam War from 1969 until he was honorably discharged in 1971. After returning he worked for the City of Mansfield in the Water Department for over 29 years before retiring.

Nick was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9943, The Amvets Post #0026, the Loyal Order of Moose 2511, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #2554, Sons of Herman, and Order Sons of Italy in America Lodge 1223. Nick was a lifelong committed Cleveland sports fan, especially the Cleveland Browns. Nick also loved playing music. He was a DJ for over 30 years until retiring in 2015 and was best known as "Dr. Rock".

What he enjoyed most of all in life was being "Papaw". He is survived by daughters Casey (Michael) Britton and Lindsay (Ralph) Smith; three grandchildren, Adam and Alex Britton, and Maxon Smith; sister, Joanne (Ray) Cummins; brother, Johnny Arron, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Al Stirtzinger.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lexington Court, as well as the staff at Southern Care Hospice for their kindness and compassion during these last two months.

The Arron family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 beginning at 10:30 am. Pastor Jonathan Stufft will officiate. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. Military honors will be performed by American Legion Post # 535 of Bellville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cub Scout Pack 7152 and may be made at the funeral home.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Nick's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them, or watch his tribute video, at SnyderFuneralHomes.com and as Nick would say…Keep Smilin'
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
