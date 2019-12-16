|
Nina Mae Barnes
Lexington - Nina Mae Barnes, age 88, unexpectedly passed away Dec 12, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She is now reunited with her husband Samuel to spend their first Christmas together in Heaven.
She was born Nov 28, 1931 in Ivydale, WV to Homer & Stella (Legg) Fitzwater. After church one Sunday, a handsome young man named Samuel Barnes asked to walk her home and they fell in love and married on Oct 9, 1948. Family was everything to her. Nina delighted greatly in family gatherings and her eyes would twinkle when family members came through the door.
Over the years, she maintained a strong, yet quiet Christian faith. Nina was a lifelong member of First Alliance Church in Mansfield and volunteered for VBS programs and childcare. She went through "Evangelism Explosion" training and learned how to declare God's 'Plan of Salvation' for everyone.
She loved that all of her children became vocalists and musicians. Hymns and songs of faith gave her strength and comfort throughout her life. In younger years, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and scrapbooking. Nina was a patient, kind, and reserved woman who gave sage advice. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by children (& spouses) Sandra (Lanny) O'Hail of Ashland; Gary (Loretta) Barnes of Huntington, WV, Kimberly (Roc) Marietta of Ontario, Jeffrey (Tamira) Barnes of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Christy Barnes of Mansfield; grandchildren Shawn O'Hail, Ryan (Danyel) O'Hail, Michael Barnes, Luke (Katie) Marietta, Brittany (Brian) Souder, Brooke (Jonathan) Gangi, Brianna (Dylan) Nourse and Blake Barnes; great-grandchildren Jillian, Miles, Marco, Beckett, Laciana, Lina, Ciara, Jackson, and Alessia; brothers James (Jeanette) Fitzwater of TN and Versal (Sharon) Fitzwater of NC; along with numerous nieces and nephews who held a special place in her heart.
Nina was preceded in death by her parents; husband Samuel Barnes in 2004; sister and best friend Elsie Friend; brothers Charles, Byron, and Curtis Fitzwater; and great-grandson Amato.
Her family will receive friends 4-7pm Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a celebration of her life will be held 11am Friday officiated by Pastor Dave Vance. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. Contributions to the Great Commission Fund (at Mansfield Alliance Church) may be brought or sent to the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019