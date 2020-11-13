1/1
Nita Kaye Mollette
1953 - 2020
Nita Kaye Mollette

Texarkana, TX - Nita Kaye Mollette, 67, of Texas, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at her home. She was born June 17, 1953, in Elk Creek, Kentucky.

She lived in Mansfield for 45 years before moving to Texas in 2010. Nita loved to sew and adored her three rescue cats. Friendly and outgoing, she never met a stranger and enjoyed the company of her church family and friends. Nita was a member of Sovereign Grace Missionary Baptist Church.

Nita is survived by her husband of 46 years, Danny Mollette of Texarkana, TX; son, Joe Mollette of Mansfield; and a close family friend, Brother Butch. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Devell (Owens) Crum.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Mark Cline will follow at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
NOV
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
