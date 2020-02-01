|
|
Noelle A. McFarland
Mansfield - Noelle A. McFarland, 81, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born December 22, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Dr. Martin A. and Charlotte (Shaw) Sheetz.
She was employed at The Great Lakes Maritime Museum in Vermilion until its closing which fit perfectly with her love of the Great Lakes. Noelle had a genuine interest in the lives of others and enjoyed hearing their stories. Her large and loving family was of utmost importance to her and she relished the time spent with each and every one of them. Noelle was a woman of great faith. She loved all of God's creation: nature, animals and especially her pets.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, David (Amy) Hubbard of Mansfield, Linda O'Connor of Lorain, Judy Jablonski, Marc (Janet) McFarland and Nancy McClinton, all of Osage City, KS; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy (Jack) Natter of Birmingham, AL. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 17 years, Gerald McFarland.
A memorial service conducted by Rev. Joe L. Ashby will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 41 Bowman St., Mansfield, Ohio. She will be laid to rest in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lorain Lighthouse Foundation at https://lorainlighthouse.com.
The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020