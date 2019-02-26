Nora "Opal" Wood



Fredericktown - Nora "Opal" Wood, 92, of Fredericktown passed away on Sunday morning, February 24, 2019 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Center in Mount Vernon. She was born on August 31, 1926 in Goose Creek, WV to the late Elijah L. and Dartie E. (Richards) Taylor.



Opal is survived by her daughter, Judith Wood of Fredericktown; a granddaughter, Jenny Couch; one great granddaughter, Savanna J. Vail; sisters, Blanche Jarrell of Dunbar, WV and Marie Nutter of Charleston, WV; brother, Roger Taylor of Charleston, WV; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Wood; a daughter, Kathy Wood Couch; a son, David B. Wood; sisters, Oredo Taylor Cutlip and Joyce "Marlena" Taylor Wines; and a brother, Elijah Taylor.



The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of a funeral service celebrating the life of Opal at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Snyder Funeral Home, 33 East College St., Fredericktown. Opal will be laid to rest beside her husband, Charles in Forest Cemetery following her funeral.



To share a memory or send an expression of sympathy to the family visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com



The Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nora "Opal" Wood. Published in the News Journal on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary