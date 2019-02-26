Services
Snyder Funeral Home
33 East College St
Fredericktown, OH 43019
(740) 694-4006
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home
33 East College St
Fredericktown, OH 43019
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home
33 East College St
Fredericktown, OH 43019
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nora Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora "Opal" Wood


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nora "Opal" Wood Obituary
Nora "Opal" Wood

Fredericktown - Nora "Opal" Wood, 92, of Fredericktown passed away on Sunday morning, February 24, 2019 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Center in Mount Vernon. She was born on August 31, 1926 in Goose Creek, WV to the late Elijah L. and Dartie E. (Richards) Taylor.

Opal is survived by her daughter, Judith Wood of Fredericktown; a granddaughter, Jenny Couch; one great granddaughter, Savanna J. Vail; sisters, Blanche Jarrell of Dunbar, WV and Marie Nutter of Charleston, WV; brother, Roger Taylor of Charleston, WV; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Wood; a daughter, Kathy Wood Couch; a son, David B. Wood; sisters, Oredo Taylor Cutlip and Joyce "Marlena" Taylor Wines; and a brother, Elijah Taylor.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of a funeral service celebrating the life of Opal at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Snyder Funeral Home, 33 East College St., Fredericktown. Opal will be laid to rest beside her husband, Charles in Forest Cemetery following her funeral.

To share a memory or send an expression of sympathy to the family visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nora "Opal" Wood.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Home
Download Now