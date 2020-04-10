Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
1295 Fairview Road
Galion, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Bowin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Bowin


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Bowin Obituary
Norma Bowin

Galion - Norma H. Bowin, 82, of Galion passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion.

Born May 15, 1937 in Buffalo, New York, she was the daughter of the late Albert E Anger and Helen (Sherwood) Hill. She married William F. Bowin on August 1, 1959 and he preceded her in death on February 20, 2010.

She was a graduate of Lafayette High School in Buffalo, New York and received a Bachelor's Degree from Syracuse University and also graduated from MidOhio School of Practical Nursing and received her degree as a Registered Nurse from Marion Technical College.

Norma worked as a Registered Nurse for the Galion Community Hospital and then for the Marion Med Center. She was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Galion and enjoyed playing Bridge, belonging to Happy Times Bridge Club and Bridge-O-Rama, both in Galion

She is survived by her children, William F. "Bill" (Sherrie) Bowin of Galion, Karen (George) Miller of Galion and Barbara Palmer of Davidson, N.C.; grandchildren, Will (Brittny) Bowin, Samuel (Lisa) Bowin, Chris (Erika) Bowin, Sarah Bowin, Erik Miller, Katelyn Miller, Shea Palmer and Reid Palmer; great-grandchildren, Karra, Liam, Matthew, Sawyer and Holden Bowin; brothers, Richard (Carolyn) Hill of Green Valley, AZ., Norwood "Woody" Hill of Mansfield and Joseph Hill of Mansfield.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Norwood M. Hill who raised her since she was in fifth grade.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, 1295 Fairview Road, Galion, Ohio 44833 with Rev. Ash Welch officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Norma Bowin, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel
Download Now