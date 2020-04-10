|
|
Norma Bowin
Galion - Norma H. Bowin, 82, of Galion passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion.
Born May 15, 1937 in Buffalo, New York, she was the daughter of the late Albert E Anger and Helen (Sherwood) Hill. She married William F. Bowin on August 1, 1959 and he preceded her in death on February 20, 2010.
She was a graduate of Lafayette High School in Buffalo, New York and received a Bachelor's Degree from Syracuse University and also graduated from MidOhio School of Practical Nursing and received her degree as a Registered Nurse from Marion Technical College.
Norma worked as a Registered Nurse for the Galion Community Hospital and then for the Marion Med Center. She was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Galion and enjoyed playing Bridge, belonging to Happy Times Bridge Club and Bridge-O-Rama, both in Galion
She is survived by her children, William F. "Bill" (Sherrie) Bowin of Galion, Karen (George) Miller of Galion and Barbara Palmer of Davidson, N.C.; grandchildren, Will (Brittny) Bowin, Samuel (Lisa) Bowin, Chris (Erika) Bowin, Sarah Bowin, Erik Miller, Katelyn Miller, Shea Palmer and Reid Palmer; great-grandchildren, Karra, Liam, Matthew, Sawyer and Holden Bowin; brothers, Richard (Carolyn) Hill of Green Valley, AZ., Norwood "Woody" Hill of Mansfield and Joseph Hill of Mansfield.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Norwood M. Hill who raised her since she was in fifth grade.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, 1295 Fairview Road, Galion, Ohio 44833 with Rev. Ash Welch officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Norma Bowin, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020