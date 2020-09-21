Norma J. Gallaway
Ashland - Norma J. Gallaway, 82 of Ashland passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at home with her daughter by her side after a short time with Cancer.
She was born on March 1, 1938 in Samaritan Hospital, the daughter of the late Paul and Marian (nee Marsh) Piatt.
Norma graduated from Ashland High School, Class of 1956. On June 10, 1961 she married a special friend, John R. Gallaway. They were happily married 49 years and 4 months prior to his passing.
Norma was employed at Kresge's, Hess & Clark, and retired from Council on Aging in 2003 with 17 years of a perfect driving record. She worked to be a good friend.
Norma is survived by her loving daughter, Pam (George) Zink of Westerville; one son, James R. Gallaway of Toledo; one granddaughter, Whitney K. Miller of Columbus; a brother-in-law, David Gallaway of Ashland; a sister-in-law, Nancy (Earl) Paramore of Shiloh; a special cousin, Bev Toberen; and special friend's, Barbie Cook, Linda Briggs, Linda, Cindy, and Eric Baughman, Betty Scott, and Carolyn Armstrong.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home with Reverend Dan Allen officiating. A small reception will follow the service in the Legacy Room of the funeral home. Interment will be in the Ashland Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ashland County Council on Aging, 240 East Third Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.