Norma J. "Jean" Miller
Mansfield - Norma J. "Jean" Miller, age 91 passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019 at the Arbor Hospice.
Born November 6, 1927 in Mansfield, Ohio to Lloyd R. and Ethel (Saylor) Hildebrand. Jean was a life long Mansfield resident. During the last three years of her life, she relocated to Ann Arbor Michigan to be near her daughter and son-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Herschel who passed away in 2009. In addition, she was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Richard, Raymond, Norman and William Hildebrand; and two sisters, Barbara Wigton and Anna Mae Stout.
Jean is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Cheryl and Bruce Mabee of Ann Arbor, Michigan area; and grandsons, Fr. Zachary Mabee of London, England and Andrew Mabee of Detroit, Michigan; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Charlotte Miller of Hudson, Ohio; and granddaughter, Megan (Chad) Henke of Columbus, Ohio; and their sons, Lincoln and Graham Henke and granddaughter Abby Miller of Elyria, Ohio and children Zoe and Zak Miller, and also many beloved nieces and nephews.
Jean graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1946, and after graduation was employed in the accounting department of Westinghouse and also J.C. Penny Co. In 1949, she married Herschel J. Miller and became a "stay at home" Mom and was devoted to her children and husband. She really loved being a homemaker and was an excellent cook and housekeeper. Later, as her children grew older, she went to work at Pace Inc., Thermo Disc and later as an administrative assistant at Hahn Exterminating Co. where she worked for 10 years and retired at age 65. Lastly she went on to work part time at Kohl's Department Store until she was 75. While at Kohl's she was awarded "Employee of the Year" on three different occasions.
Jean and Hersh were life long active members of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school. She also volunteered as a Red Cross Grey Lady for five years in the 1970's at Mansfield General Hospital. Jean had an amazing work ethic and loved to give back to others. Most of all, she was a kind person and a very loving wife and mother who adored her husband, children and grandchildren.
A brief Liturgical Memorial Service will be held at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park. Any memorial contributions may be made to the Arbor Hospice Foundation, 2366 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103-8944.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019