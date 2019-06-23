Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Mansfield Memorial Park
Ontario, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Marvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Marvin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma Marvin Obituary
Norma Marvin

Mansfield - Norma L. Marvin passed away June 17, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Norma was born Dec 16, 1922, graduated from Mansfield Senior High class of 1942, and worked as a nurse in the Richland Co Tuberculosis Sanitarium. Norma and her husband Harold were blessed with four sons: Keith, Lynn, Greg, and Mark. A graveside service will be held 1 pm Tues, June 25, 2019 in Mansfield Memorial Park in Ontario. To read her full obituary and leave a message for her family, please visit SnyderFuneralHomes.com/obituary/norma-marvin/
Published in the News Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.