Norma Marvin
Mansfield - Norma L. Marvin passed away June 17, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Norma was born Dec 16, 1922, graduated from Mansfield Senior High class of 1942, and worked as a nurse in the Richland Co Tuberculosis Sanitarium. Norma and her husband Harold were blessed with four sons: Keith, Lynn, Greg, and Mark. A graveside service will be held 1 pm Tues, June 25, 2019 in Mansfield Memorial Park in Ontario. To read her full obituary and leave a message for her family, please visit SnyderFuneralHomes.com/obituary/norma-marvin/
Published in the News Journal on June 23, 2019