Norma Smith



Bellvile - Norma Smith passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was 84.



She was born March 24, 1935 to parents Scott & Gladys (Reynolds) Braden in Ashland. Norma graduated from Ashland High School.



Following a Christmas Eve proposal, Norma married James Reed "Jim" Smith on May 17, 1957, and the pair settled on Jim's parent's farm outside of Bellville and they shared 57 wonderful years of marriage until he passed away in 2014. Now they are together again.



She was a member of the Legion, Amvets and VFW auxiliary. She previously attended Paradise Hill United Methodist Church in Ashland and use to sing and play the piano there.



Norma was a homemaker and was always taking care of her family. She enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing cards and in younger years she enjoyed square dancing. Norma was a good cook and was known to have the best chocolate cake.



She is survived by four sons (and their wives): Craig (Teresa) Smith, Bob (Vickie) Smith, Rod Smith, and Dwayne Smith; four grandchildren: Jordan Smith, James Smith, Sarah Smith, and Ryan Smith; brother Dale (Sue) Braden; sisters-in-law Gladys Beal and Sandra Bowman; brothers-in-law Lee Smith, Al (Linda) Smith Danny (Deb) Smith; numerous nieces and nephews; and many close friends.



In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Donna Speigle and Mary Ross; sisters-in-law Naomi Hildebrand and Nancy Cole; brothers-in-law Dwight Smith, Ray Smith, Earl (Sherry) Smith and Elmer Smith.



The Smith family will receive friends Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring Norma's life will be held Saturday beginning promptly at 11 a.m. Pastor Carol Kilgore will speak. Burial will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Worthington Township Fire & Rescue Squad or the Clear Fork Nutrition Center.



Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Norma's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary