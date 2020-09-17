Norma Spree Allwine
GALION - Norma Allwine lived her life by 2 Timothy 4:7-8, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing." Norma (Spree) Allwine, 88, of Galion passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her daughter's residence. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio on March 8, 1932 to Martin F. and Ruth (Burns) Spree. Norma graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in the class of 1950.
Norma worked all of her life. While in high school she worked for the former Isley Dairy Company on Lexington Avenue and the Watson Jewelry Company. After high school, she worked for Investors Diversified Services and Martin Steel Corporation in Mansfield. Norma moved to Galion where she worked and retired from the following companies: Komatsu which was the former Galion Iron Works, Carter Machine, Lifetouch Church Directories and Universal Church Directories. During these years she enjoyed working in various occupations including, a one person office, doing accounting, secretarial work and with computers.
During school years she was very active as a Girl Scout, leaving as a Senior Scout. Norma was also very active for many years in the United Way Campaign in Galion, having served on the board and several committees. She served on the board of the former Galion Trouble Clinic and also member of the former Galion Business and Professional Women's Organization, serving several years as a local officer as well as District and State positions also. Norma was also active in the Crawford County American Cancer Society
and was a former member of the First English Lutheran Church in Mansfield. Norma was currently a member of First English Church in Galion.
She is survived by daughters, Adrienne Allwine and Cinde (Charles) Qualls all of Galion; granddaughters, Cassidy (Sam Stipkovits) Qualls and Callie (John) Murphy; great grandchildren, Payton, Weston and Sutton Murphy; step granddaughter, Aliva (Lawrence) Schnees of Ontario and their children, Alivia (Nickolaus) Prater, Alana, Joseph and Adaline Schnees.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, LaDonna Bolenbaugh and a brother, Richard Spree.
At her request, there will be no viewing or formal service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, The American Cancer Society
or to the Alzheimer's Association
in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Norma Allwine and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.