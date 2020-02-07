|
|
Norman Eugene Kempton
Mansfield - Norman Eugene Kempton, 86, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday evening, February 5, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born October 25, 1933, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late Roger and Louise (Titus) Kempton.
He retired from General Motors with over 35 years of service. Norman enjoyed wood carving and having coffee with his buddies. Spending time with his grandchildren was his favorite activity. Norman was a member of Berean Baptist Church.
Norman is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carroll Clark Kempton; two sons, Jeffrey Kempton of Mansfield and Kevin Kempton of Sarasota, FL; eight grandchildren, Nicole Fox of Columbus, Jason Kempton of Tampa, FL, Jeremy Kempton of Bellville, Dawniel King of Cleveland, TN, Jenniel Kempton of Ashland, Travis Kempton of Grand Rapids, MI, Trey Kempton of Fort Wayne, IN and Trevor Kempton of South Bend, IN; four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Alex, Ava and Ezekiel; a sister, Janet Hitte of Dayton; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Bill, Marilyn, Kenny, Lou, Ron, Montez, Jim and Phil.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Craig "Chico" Kempton; and two sisters, Nancy and Delores.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Monty Perry will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Bellville Cemetery following the service. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020