|
|
Norman Guy Polkinghorn
The Villages - Norman Guy Polkinghorn, who passed away on May 16, 2019, was born January 25, 1925 to Mr. And Mrs. Edward Polkinghorn in Lucas, Ohio.
Norman attended Lucas High School. Norman Guy Polkinghorn enlisted in the Marines on July 8, 1942, as a private when he was 17 years old. During WW II he was assigned to the 1st Marine Division, 7th Marines, 2nd Battalion fighting in Ryukyu battle where he was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor.
Norman Guy Polkinghorn met and married Sallie Kemper on October 14, 1952, when he was 27 years old. Together Norman and Sallie raised two children, Daniel E. Polkinghorn (Candis) and Patricia Lynch. Years later Norman and Sallie went on to raise two of their grandchildren Les Lynch (Sarah) of Ventura, CA and Scott Kemper-Lynch (Captain Paul Baltzer) of New Smyrna Beach, FL.
Norman was a member of several military and veterans organizations. He spent the last years of his life diligently caring for his wife of 65 years Sallie who preceded him in death in 2018. Norman is also survived by grandson Mark Polkinghorn of Cincinnati, Ohio and David Polkinghorn (Brandy) of Clearwater, Florida, and two Great Grandchildren Kaela and Austin Polkinghorn of Clearwater, FL and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife Sallie, Norman was preceded in death by brothers Richard and Rex.
A memorial service will be held May 29, 2019 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Beyers Funeral Home Chapel, Lady Lake, FL, officiated by Pastor Patrick Brown followed by internment at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 2:30 pm with full military honors.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in the News Journal on May 29, 2019