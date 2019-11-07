|
|
Oliver Allen Crook, Jr.
Fredericktown - Allen Crook was a southern gentleman in its truest form. He not only treated his wife Glenda with the utmost respect and patience, Allen also instilled in his children, a strong foundation in treating others with integrity, compassion, and kindness. He left a legacy of strong family values, focusing on respecting others.
An intellectual, family man, Oliver Allen Crook, Jr., 73, of Fredericktown passed away Wednesday, November 6, at home, following an extended illness, surrounded by the family that he loved so much.
Allen was born April 11, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Oliver Allen Crook Sr. and Tommie (Blackmon) Crook. Allen was a hard hitting linebacker and offensive lineman in high school, before moving to Lincoln Heath High School in England where he graduated.
Allen graduated from South West Theological Seminary before earning his bachelor's degree from Dallas Baptist University in 1978. He worked as a pastor, deputy sheriff, and car salesman. For 15 years he worked in the IT department as an underwriter for Kemper Insurance.
On February 12, 1995 he married Glenda Flynn.
Allen and Glenda absolutely cherished their role as foster parents. It kept Allen young at heart, while mentoring and building strong relationships with his children.
He was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians, Browns, and Dallas Cowboys fan. He also enjoyed golfing.
A man of high intellect, Allen always had a book in hand, and read the bible cover to cover numerous times. He could talk to anybody about anything, and was a wealth of knowledge.
An amazing cook, he made the best Cajun dishes, homemade chili and Ollie Omlets.
Allen will be remembered for his strength, wisdom, and intellect. Most importantly, Allen's life was focused on his family. He and Glenda were inseparable, and together they instilled the following principle: RESPECT OTHERS.
He is survived by his loving wife Glenda (Flynn) Crook of Fredericktown; children Tammy (Mitch) Gray, Michael Allen Crook, Johnathon Allen Crook, and Brandon Allen Crook all of Frerdericktown; grandchildren Tyler Allen Ohl, Nolan Avari Crook and Belyse Aurora Crook; siblings Ron (Annette) Crook, Don (Janet) Crook, Ernie (Carol) Crook, and Mark (Karen) Crook all of Louisiana; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and his favorite K-9 companion-Maggie.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Ava Marie Crook.
Allen's family will receive friends, Saturday November 9, 2019 from 11am-1pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will begin at 1 pm. His brother, Pastor Mark Crook will officiate and burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019