Olney B. Kniceley
Lexington - Olney B. Kniceley passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Country Meadow Care Center. He was 94.
He was born October 19, 1925 in Sutton, WV to the late Roy and Martha Kniceley.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Olney served in WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946. He earned the Pacific Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon.
On September 15, 1949 he married Roberta Walker Kniceley with whom he raised five children. Just this past fall, they celebrated their 70th Anniversary.
Olney worked at Milliron for many years. He was the guy who could find you anything, even before computer systems kept items cataloged.
Known as "Oney" to friends and family, he enjoyed playing euchre with the guys at Deckers. "Oney" also loved vegetable gardening, raising tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers.
He is survived by his loving wife Roberta Kniceley of Lexington; children and their spouses Mike (Cathy) Kniceley of Mansfield, Lenna (Jim) Jamison, Debby (George) Stallard, and Keith Kniceley all of Lexington; four grandsons Shane, Chad, and Andrew Kniceley and Nathan Stallard; four great grandchildren Gavin, Aiden, Ziena and Jackson. Also surviving are three brothers and a sister.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law Kirk and Becky Kniceley and by his siblings.
Friends may call Monday, December 16 from 1-3 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where the funeral service will follow at 3 pm. Pastor Tj Waters will officiate. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.
The Kniceley family would like to acknowledge the staff at Country Meadow Care Center for their compassionate care.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Olney's family
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019