Omar Lee Brown
Mansfield - Omar Lee Brown, 90, was taken from us on Monday, March 18, 2019 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was born February 10, 1929, in Shelby, Ohio, to the late Claude and Bethel (Sweeney) Brown.
He was a friend and champion to many, continually fighting for the underdog. Generosity and selflessness ruled his life. Omar was a gentle, determined leader who strived for equality and fairness for everyone, no matter the circumstance. He was a jokester who enjoyed laughing and spending time with his family-especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who kept him young.
Omar was a long time truck driver with over 3 million miles to his credit. His strong work ethic led him to the top of the Teamsters Local #20 where he served 2 terms as President in the early to mid 1970s, where he fought with the same zeal for his fellow union members. He retired as the manager of several adult manufactured home parks. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard and member of the Bellville American Legion #535. Omar chose to spend his free time fishing, golfing, and being outdoors. He was especially fond of his birds, Mikey, Buddy, Corky and Whitey.
Omar is survived by a son, Jeffrey (Beverly) Brown of Mansfield; two daughters, Cheryl (John) Ayers of Rhode Island and Karen Wicks of Toledo; five grandchildren, Bradley (Jessica) Ayers of RI, Brian (Nicole) Ayers of PA, Angelique (Darryl) O'Brien, Morgan (Dustin) Mariea, and Carlton Wicks, all of Toledo; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lola Yardley and Susie (Darrell) Ewing, both of FL; brother, Donald Brown of FL; many nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law, Charlotte (Brad) Thompson and Bonnie Knepper, both of Mansfield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce E. Harris Brown on January 30, 2016; two sons, Michael Brown and Jack Brown; and a son-in-law, Michael Wicks.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1951 Middle-Bellville Road, Mansfield, with Bishop Jay Parr officiating. Omar will be laid to rest in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby, Ohio, with military honors presented by the Bellville American Legion Post #535. Memorial contributions may be made to the Audubon Society or Bellville American Legion Post #535.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 22, 2019