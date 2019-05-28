Onofrio "John" Brigandi



Mansfield - Onofrio "John" Brigandi, age 90, of Mansfield passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Country Meadow Care Center following a long illness.



He was born August 7, 1928 in Montreal, Canada to the late Anthony and Catherine (Maimone) Brigandi.



John was in the Royal Canadian Air Force Reserves and was in New York partnering with the U.S. Air Force when a job opportunity presented itself to him. He lived in Akron before work brought him to Mansfield.



John became a sheet metal apprentice at the age of 14 and began his work as a journeyman. He was a member of Sheet Metal Union #33 for 75 years! He came to Mansfield for a two-week job at Mike Volk Co. in Mansfield, not foreseeing his career there lasting many years and retiring in 1984. It was there he met Carolyn R. (Oyster) Kodger whom he married June 25, 1977. She preceded him in death on October 4, 2012.



John loved being outside, keeping the yard and helping Carolyn in the flower and vegetable garden. A talented woodworker, he loved working in his woodshop. John made everything from furniture to grandfather clocks. He was also a member of the Moose.



He is survived by a loyal step-son and his wife Stephen and Marcie Kodger of Lexington, grandchildren Jennifer and Ralph Alberts, Jason and Kim Kodger, R. Alex Kodger, Randy Kodger, Brian Kodger, Jr., and Brant Kodger, five great grandchildren Sean and Laura, Jessica and Nick, Ryan, Alex and Keith, and five great great grandchildren Hikari, Axton, Oliver, Lillian and Payton, and a sister-in-law Darlene Kodger of Lexington.



In addition to his parents and wife Carolyn, he was preceded in death by a step-son Brian Keith Kodger and siblings Joseph Brigandi, Carmen Salvatore, Grace Ronaldi.



Friends may call Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 12pm- 3 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Bellville Cemetery. Celebrant Dave Roberts will officiate.



Memorial contributions in memory of John may be made to the Ashland College of Nursing.



Online condolences to the Brigandi and Kodger families may be made by visiting:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. Published in the News Journal on May 28, 2019