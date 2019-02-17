Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Oral F. Dick Obituary
Oral F. Dick

Mansfield - Oral F. Dick, 86, of Mansfield passed away Friday evening, February 15, 2019 in Country Meadow Care Center.

The son of Roy E. and Ottie (Tucker) Dick, Oral was born November 16, 1932 in the Frazier Community of Wayne County, Kentucky. A military veteran, Oral served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1954. On November 19, 1955 he married Cloie Flynn.

Oral was a diesel mechanic retiring after working for 35 years. He liked keeping busy at home. Mostly Oral would work outside fixing equipment and tend to his property.

Oral loved the Lord and his family. He was a deacon at 1st Baptist Church in Bellville and was also the church caretaker. A devoted husband and father, he shared 63 years of marriage with Cloie, and was proud of his three sons.

Oral is survived by his wife Cloie Dick of Mansfield; sons Carl Dick of Mt. Gilead, Clifford (Kathy) Dick of Johnsville, and Clyde Dick (Donna Deskin) of Bellville; granddaughter Molly Crawford; brother Harold Dick and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings Ana Lee Dick, Ella Mae Martin, Beulah Keith, Carl Dick, Ray Dick, and Alma Marie Martin.

Visitation will be Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5-7 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 am. Pastor Steve Clark will officiate. Military honors will be performed at the funeral home and burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Gideon's International or the may be made through the funeral home.

Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
