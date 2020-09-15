Orva Earl Dawson, Jr.
Shelby - Orva Earl Dawson, Jr., age 71, passed away at his home in Shelby on Monday, September 14, 2020 .
Born January 11, 1949 in Shelby to Orva E. Dawson, Sr. and Donna (Echelbarger) Dawson he had been a lifelong Shelby resident. A 1968 graduate of Shelby High School, Orva had served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam war. Once he returned, he was employed with the Shelby School system as a bus driver for numerous years before working as a Crane operator at the Tuby for 26 years, retiring in 2011. Orva was passionate about farming and was a lifelong Dairy Farmer on his family farm.
A member of the Shelby Masonic Lodge #350 F&AM and the Farmers Bureau, he also attended the First Lutheran Church.
He will be remembered as a people person who had the ability to make everyone laugh and feel loved. His quick wit and friendly, clever pranks will be missed by all those who knew him. He enjoyed going to auctions and was very involved with local FFA and 4H groups. Above all he cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Orva is survived by his wife, Dee Dee (Grafmiller) Dawson, whom he wed on April 21, 1973; 6 children, Sally (Tom) Hoak, Mary Dawson, Amy Dawson, Kelly (David Amert) Dawson, Scott Dawson all of Shelby, and Sherry (Brandon) Frankart of Republic; seven grandchildren, Logan Cronenwett, Sarah Hoak, Ethan Dawson, Anthony Dawson, Braxton Dawson, Andrea Amert and Ava Frankart; his sister, JoAnn Hastings of Shelby, and brother Lynn (Elaine) Dawson of Crossville, TN; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Andrew Dawson in 2018; his brother H. Earl Dawson, sister-in-law Peggy Dawson and brother-in-law John Hastings.
Per the families wishes, no services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of his son, Andy Dawson, scholarship fund, in care of the Shelby Foundation. They may be mailed to 142 N Gamble St Ste F, Shelby, OH 44875.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
