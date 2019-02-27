|
|
Orville Steele
Shiloh - Orville Steele, age 79, resident of Shiloh, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at his home. He was born on October 1, 1939 in Shelby, Ohio. Orville is a 1957 graduate of Savannah High School. He retired from The Tuby with over 40 years, where he had worked in the hot mill. Orville enjoyed fishing, working in his garden, morning visits to the Liars Club at Olivesburg General Store and playing Texas holdem every Thursday at the Shelby Union Hall. Most of all, he loved and cherished spending time with his family and grandkids.
Orville is survived by his wife, Betty (Shick) Steele, whom he married on June 30, 1960; children, Penny Prater of New London, Dan Steele of Columbus, and Alan (Deanne) Steele of LaGrange; grandchildren, Amber (Tommy) McDonald and Ryan Prater; great grandchildren, Aidan, Trevor, and Grace McDonald, Angela and Levi Prater; and his golden retriever, Bo.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Steele; a grandson, Tyson Steele; and brother, Bob Steele, Bill Steele, and Jim Steele.
Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, Ohio, on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, where the funeral service will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Johnnie Swann officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 27, 2019