Oscar G. Nichols
Mansfield - Oscar G. Nichols, age 61, of Mansfield passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 in his home following a 6 year battle with cancer.
He was born April 9, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan to parents Oka and Nina Nichols. Oscar was graduated from Ontario High School with the class of 1975 and attended Morehead State University.
On July 20, 1980 he married Anita May with whom he celebrated 38 years of marriage.
Oscar worked for over 17 years on the sales team at Whitey's and Mansfield Motor Group. He prided himself with delivering excellent customer service and struck relationships with many returning customers.
He was a member of Woodville Grace Brethren Church where he served as head usher and volunteered whenever he was able.
Oscar enjoyed NASCAR, or rather, resting his eyes while the race was on TV! He loved music of all kinds, but especially Bruce Springsteen and Contemporary Christian music. Oscar was blessed with a servant's heart, always going the extra mile for his customers, friends and family. It's really no surprise that his legacy will be one of loving kindness and consideration for others.
He is survived by his loving wife Anita Nichols of Mansfield, son Owen (Alysia) Nichols of Mansfield, daughter Sara (Cody) Ash of Columbus, four granddaughters Madalene Nichols, Alexis Nichols, Mora Sutherland, and Gabriella Nichols; siblings Samuel (Patricia) Nichols of Arlington, TX, Dr. Richard (Cynthia) Nichols of Mansfield, and Norman (Lori) Nichols of Bellville; brother-in-law Duane May; and sister-in-law Vicki May both of Mansfield, along with extended family and numerous friends.
Oscar was preceded in death by his parents.
His family will receive friends Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 2- 4 and 6-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service honoring his life will be held 11 a.m. Friday. Pastor Ron Smals and Dr. Richard Nichols will speak and burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.
Contributions in his memory to Woodville Grace Brethren Church may be made at the funeral home.
SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 5, 2019