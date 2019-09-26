Services
Heyl Funeral Home
227 Broad St
Ashland, OH 44805
(419) 289-8233
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heyl Funeral Home
227 Broad St
Ashland, OH 44805
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Heyl Funeral Home
227 Broad St
Ashland, OH 44805
Ossied (Webb) Brokaw


1936 - 2019
Ossied (Webb) Brokaw Obituary
Ossied (Webb) Brokaw

Ashland - Ossied (Webb) Brokaw, age 83, of Ashland, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Born in Evensville, Tennessee on March 12, 1936 the daughter of Arthur C. (A.C.) and Nettie J. (Cranmore) Webb, she was an Ashland resident most of her life. She retired from the City of Mansfield Clerk of Courts Office.

Ossied graduated from Ashland High School in 1954. She was a member of Ashland Grace Brethren Church and the Mansfield Tire Club. She enjoyed reading, traveling, crafting and always looked forward to family events.

Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Pamela (Dale) Fortney of Ashland and Rondalyn Neubeck (Thomas Jackson) of Ashland. Four grandchildren also survive; Rhiannon (John) Priestas of New Albany, Ohio, Ryan Neubeck of Navarre, Florida, Randi Neubeck of Austin, Texas and Erik Fortney of Fort Riley, Kansas.

Three great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

She is preceded in death by her parents, fiancé Ralph E. Shadel; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Pauline L. and Leo Woodhull and Irene J. and Francis (Merle) McKee; one brother and sister-in-law, Paul E. and Margaret G. Webb and one son-in-law, Ronald J. Neubeck.

Funeral services will be held at Heyl Funeral Home on Friday September 27, 2019 with Pastor Norm Johnson officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the funeral service in the Ashland Cemetery.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank Lutheran Village and Pathways Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion in her final months.

The family suggests that memorial contributions in her name be made to Pathways Hospice of Ashland 1171 East Main Street, Ashland Ohio 44805.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/vp7pCERXz9S3zgnBrTNIt5_?domain=heylfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
