Tri-County Cremation & Funeral Home
151 S. US Highway 17-92
Longwood, FL 32750
(407) 247-3076
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Mansfield Cemetery
Otalee Boggs


1952 - 2019
Otalee Boggs Obituary
Otalee Boggs, 84 formerly of Mansfield, OH passed away June 19, 2019 in Florida.

She was born February 6, 1935. She was married to Larry Boggs on April 12, 1952 who preceded her in death in 2007, along with her son and daughter. They were members of Mansfield Baptist Temple and served faithfully.

Otalee enjoyed being around people and entertaining in her home. She loved working in her flower beds and going to garage sales and finding a good bargain. She reconnected at least once a year with her Mansfield friends and kept in touch by phone.

There will be a grave side service on Monday, July 22nd where her and her daughter will be laid to rest together at 3:00pm, in Mansfield Cemetery. Pastor Robert Kurtz will officiate.
Published in the News Journal on July 12, 2019
