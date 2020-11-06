1/1
Ottis "Dean" Peyton
1957 - 2020
Ottis "Dean" Peyton

Ashland - Ottis "Dean" Peyton, 63 of Ashland passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from the results of Lung Cancer.

He was born on July 16, 1957 in Wolfe County, Kentucky to the late Ottis and Beulah Peyton.

Ottis was raised in Grassy Creek, Kentucky.

He had an extremely mechanical mind. Ottis was good at fixing cars and almost anything else. He worked at H.S. Automotive for 22 years, and later at Compak in Ashland.

Ottis had kidney failure in 2009. He received a kidney transplant in 2013 and it was a blessing until his last day.

Ottis was very athletic and enjoyed many sports. He excelled at horseshoes, bowling, darts, and softball. He also enjoyed putt-putt and playing cornhole. He loved watching the grandkids play softball. He also liked watching his favorite team, the San Francisco 49'ers.

He was a good husband, father, and papaw.

Ottis is survived by his wife of 23 years, Virginia "Jenny" Peyton; one daughter, Kayla Peyton; two sons, Zak and Matthew Peyton; grandchildren, Rain and River Peyton, Wade and Brook Schraedly, and Lynnae Bennington; two sisters, Linda Scoma of Texas and Anita Peyton of Kentucky; four brothers, Nelson, Hank, Tex and Lane Peyton of Kentucky; many brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and family friend Lora Brown.

In addition to his parents, Ottis is preceded in death by his triplet brothers, Matthew, Mark, and Luke Peyton; one sister, Kaye Watson; and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Scoma.

An interment service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Grassy Creek Kentucky in the family cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com.

Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.






Published in News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Interment
11:00 AM
in the family cemetery
