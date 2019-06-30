Pamela A. Ashbrook



Mansfield - Like the wisp of a hummingbird's wing, Pam Ashbrook made kindness and compassion look effortless. Like the tiny, but high-energy, birds that flutter around her flower garden, with innate precision Pam fluttered around the globe traveling and operated her businesses with care and consideration.



Pam Ashbrook passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 from OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was 76.



Born Pamela A. Molley on June 18, 1943 in Canton to parents Frank John and Lillian Katherine "Kay" Molley, it was while she was working as a teller with First Federal of Ohio, that she met a vice-president named Bob, and she was married to Robert "Bob" Ashbrook on October 5, 1968.



Her business, Ashbrook Awards & Engraving, was a premier source for trophies, plaques, and engravable gifts. She later owned and operated Acorn Specialty Advertising, supplying novelties and resources to business owners.



An avid traveler, she and Bob ventured to Hawaii, England, and Caribbean spots like Aruba, St. Thomas and Mexico.



She is survived by her loving daughter Rachelle Ashbrook of Mansfield; a sister Karen Paumier of Mansfield; a brother Thomas (Sandy) Molley in Nebraska; and several nieces and nephews.



Her beloved husband Bob, a former Richland County Commissioner, preceded her in death on February 25, 2010.



Her memorial service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Celebrant Dave Roberts will speak. Interment will be in Oak Grove Memorial Park. Friends may call the hour prior to the memorial service.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to OhioHealth Hospice may be made at the funeral home.



Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Pam's family. Share with them a note of support - or watch Pam's tribute video - online: SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on June 30, 2019