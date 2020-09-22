Pamela "Pam" J. Asher
Mansfield - Pamela "Pam" J. Asher, age 66, of Mansfield, passed away just after midnight on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Oak Grove Manor. She was born December 4, 1953, in Mansfield, Ohio.
Blessed with a heart of gold, she had the kindest soul and was constantly comforting, consoling and encouraging others. Although her life was difficult at times, the following is a perfect quote to describe Pam: "She did so much when the world seemed to give her so little". She never was bitter about any circumstance that she encountered and only sought to uplift others. She was generous with both her time and talents and Pam's family and friends were truly adored by her.
Pam was a very hard working woman and gave 27 years of dedicated service to Taylor Metal, and retired as a press operator. She had a lifelong love of painting and continued this creative outlet even after her disability made it more of a challenge. Pam was a world traveler and reveled in seeing new places and experiencing the culture. She enjoyed the outdoors, sitting around a campfire with her family, swimming, or riding in the golf cart.
She is survived by a son, Joseph Glass of Mansfield; two grandchildren, Matthew Glass and Heidi Glass; a sister, Debra Erndt (Bob Williams) of Fostoria; a nephew, Doug Christian; and numerous other adored family members.
She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Garnett Lawhorn Lambert; and a sister, Charlotte Thomas.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Jim Carder officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County. The family encourages everyone attending to come as they are and be comfortable.
