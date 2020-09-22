1/
Pamela J. "Pam" Asher
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela "Pam" J. Asher

Mansfield - Pamela "Pam" J. Asher, age 66, of Mansfield, passed away just after midnight on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Oak Grove Manor. She was born December 4, 1953, in Mansfield, Ohio.

Blessed with a heart of gold, she had the kindest soul and was constantly comforting, consoling and encouraging others. Although her life was difficult at times, the following is a perfect quote to describe Pam: "She did so much when the world seemed to give her so little". She never was bitter about any circumstance that she encountered and only sought to uplift others. She was generous with both her time and talents and Pam's family and friends were truly adored by her.

Pam was a very hard working woman and gave 27 years of dedicated service to Taylor Metal, and retired as a press operator. She had a lifelong love of painting and continued this creative outlet even after her disability made it more of a challenge. Pam was a world traveler and reveled in seeing new places and experiencing the culture. She enjoyed the outdoors, sitting around a campfire with her family, swimming, or riding in the golf cart.

She is survived by a son, Joseph Glass of Mansfield; two grandchildren, Matthew Glass and Heidi Glass; a sister, Debra Erndt (Bob Williams) of Fostoria; a nephew, Doug Christian; and numerous other adored family members.

She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Garnett Lawhorn Lambert; and a sister, Charlotte Thomas.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Jim Carder officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County. The family encourages everyone attending to come as they are and be comfortable.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved