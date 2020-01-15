|
Pamela J. Mowry
Bellville - Pamela J. Mowry, 76, went to her eternal home peacefully Tuesday, January 14, 2020. A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who always put others first, Pam was a member of New Life Church of Christ, who had an unwavering faith in her Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her husband Jim Mowry of 57 years; three daughters Penny Oswalt, Julie Fry, and Gina Hutchison all of Bellville; 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Woody and June Walker; sister Jean Walker; 2 grandsons Rollin Fry and Caleb Oswalt; great grandson Cooper Payne.
Her family will receive friends Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10am - 12pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will begin at 12pm. Burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to the Richland County Humane Society may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020