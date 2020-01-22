|
Pamela Lee Traxler Marino
Willard - Pamela Lee Traxler Marino, age 69, of Willard died Tuesday January 21, 2020 at OhioHealth Hospital in Mansfield following a brief illness.
Born October 16, 1950, Pamela was a 1968 graduate of Shelby High School and spent the majority of her life in Shelby before moving to Willard in 2003. She was a licensed beautician, but took pride in her role as a homemaker and raising her children. During the 1980's Pamela served as a Girl Scout Troop Leader in Shelby. In her free time she enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Pamela is survived by her two children Rebecca (Kevin) Lysinger of Shelby, Jennifer (Randy) Schroeder of Shelby; four grandchildren, Sarah Lysinger, twins Sydney & Bailey and Keegan Schroeder; one step grandson Jason (Eva) Lysinger; two step great grandchildren Nico and Luca Lysinger; her mother Barbara Whisler of Troy, OH; one sister Melinda (Michael) Combs of Troy, one brother Edward (Jane) Ernsberger of Shelby; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father Robert E. Ernsberger; her first husband and high school sweetheart, Arthur "Art" E. Traxler in 1999, and her second husband Joseph F. Marino in 2018.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Pastor James Robinson will officiate with interment at Oakland Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020