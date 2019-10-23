Services
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Patricia A. Fox


1936 - 2019
Patricia A. Fox Obituary
Patricia A. Fox

Shelby - Patricia Ann Fox, age 83, died Tuesday October 22, 2019 in Crestwood Care Center. Born on September 27, 1936 in Mansfield to William Charles and Doris (Crowl) Hairston, she was a Shelby resident the majority of her life. A 1954 graduate of Union High School, she was formerly employed at Crestwood Care Center and Heritage Care Center. She had been a member of the Tops Club since 1970. Patricia enjoyed shopping, reading and socializing with friends.

She is survived by her children Jill (Mark) Brown, Jodie (Bill) Burdge and Jane (Nathan) Rigg all of Shelby; eight grandchildren, Chad (Judy) Burdge, Andrea Hartge, Cori (Philip) Butler, Susan (Nate) Demiter, Laura (Tom) Brown , Holly (Tyler) Delong, Traci Sexton and Nick Rigg; 17 great-grandchildren; one brother Dick Hairston of Shiloh and one sister Ginny Enzor of Olivesburg; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband James Fox, second husband Jack Holmes; two sisters, Jean Hutchinson and Mary Lynn and one brother Bill Hairston.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Friday October 25, 2019 at the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby. Pastor Walter Keib will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 10:00 to 11:30 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice, 1171 E. Main St., Ashland, OH 44805.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
