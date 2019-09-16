|
Patricia Ann Colvin
Middletown - Patricia Ann Colvin, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Atrium Medical Center after an extended illness., Patricia rededicated her life to Christ, March 2014.
Patricia was born September 21, 1960 in Mansfield, to the late George Colvin and Murdies Lawhorn- Colvin. She made The Laurels of Middletown her home.
Patricia enjoyed cooking, fishing, traveling, playing cards, spending time with her family and close friends. Affectionately known as "Tricia". Worked at Jones Potato Chip Company before becoming disabled. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High in 1978. Patricia gave the gift of Life to the Cincinnati Organ and Tissue Bank.
She leaves to cherish in her memory her sister, Karen Youngblood, of Columbus; brother, Jeffrey Colvin, of Columbus; aunt, Bonnie Jefferson, of Chicago, Illinois ; uncle, Joseph Lawhorn, of New York; nieces, Victoria Temple and Ashley Simmons of Columbus; nephew, Johnny Temple III, of Columbus; great niece, Ava Moore and greatnephew, Jayden Temple, both of Columbus; niece, Keciol Sellers of Ashland; nephews, Isahea and Deangelo Sellers, of Columbus; Godsister, Behavior Bryant, of Massillon; god nephew, Roger Price, of Massillon; her life-long sister/friend, Mrs. Angela (Stephen) Page; a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Colvin; her mother, Murdies Lawhorn- Colvin; sister, Vickie Lawhorn-Foster; grandfather, Grady Lawhorn; grandmother, Stella [Lewis] Glenn, cousin, Huge Lawhorn; aunt, Daisy Lawhorn.
The services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11 am, with one-hour prior calling to the services at Small's Funeral Services, 326 Park Ave. W., with Min. Behavior Bryant officiating. The committal services will follow the services.
The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.
www.smallsfuneralservices.org
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 16, 2019