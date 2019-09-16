Services
Small Funeral Services
326 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44906
(419) 524-0019
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Small Funeral Services
326 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44906
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Small Funeral Services
326 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Colvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Colvin


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Colvin Obituary
Patricia Ann Colvin

Middletown - Patricia Ann Colvin, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Atrium Medical Center after an extended illness., Patricia rededicated her life to Christ, March 2014.

Patricia was born September 21, 1960 in Mansfield, to the late George Colvin and Murdies Lawhorn- Colvin. She made The Laurels of Middletown her home.

Patricia enjoyed cooking, fishing, traveling, playing cards, spending time with her family and close friends. Affectionately known as "Tricia". Worked at Jones Potato Chip Company before becoming disabled. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High in 1978. Patricia gave the gift of Life to the Cincinnati Organ and Tissue Bank.

She leaves to cherish in her memory her sister, Karen Youngblood, of Columbus; brother, Jeffrey Colvin, of Columbus; aunt, Bonnie Jefferson, of Chicago, Illinois ; uncle, Joseph Lawhorn, of New York; nieces, Victoria Temple and Ashley Simmons of Columbus; nephew, Johnny Temple III, of Columbus; great niece, Ava Moore and greatnephew, Jayden Temple, both of Columbus; niece, Keciol Sellers of Ashland; nephews, Isahea and Deangelo Sellers, of Columbus; Godsister, Behavior Bryant, of Massillon; god nephew, Roger Price, of Massillon; her life-long sister/friend, Mrs. Angela (Stephen) Page; a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Colvin; her mother, Murdies Lawhorn- Colvin; sister, Vickie Lawhorn-Foster; grandfather, Grady Lawhorn; grandmother, Stella [Lewis] Glenn, cousin, Huge Lawhorn; aunt, Daisy Lawhorn.

The services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11 am, with one-hour prior calling to the services at Small's Funeral Services, 326 Park Ave. W., with Min. Behavior Bryant officiating. The committal services will follow the services.

The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.

www.smallsfuneralservices.org
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now