Patricia "Pat" Ann Hopstetter
Mansfield - Patricia "Pat" Ann Hopstetter, 76, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born November 13, 1942 in Mansfield to the late Stephen and Betty (Lybarger) Kulka.
Pat was a 1960 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She worked at Lumbermen Mutual Insurance, Ohio Brass and Designed Metal Products where she later retired from. Pat always loved to bake and was well known for her delicious blackberry and rhubarb pies. She also, enjoyed gardening from time to time. The one thing Pat loved most was her family. Pat enjoyed the sunshine, so in her later years, she and her husband wintered in Fort Myers, Florida for over ten years. While there, she made many friendships with people in whom she loved dearly. Pat married the love of her life of 56 wonderful years, John Hopstetter, on January 20, 1963.
In addition to her husband, Pat is survived by her daughter, Beth (Lance) McNeilis of Fort Myers, FL; two grandchildren, Clay Pollard of Columbus and Brooke McNeilis of Fort Myers, FL; one great-grandchild, Kaci Pollard of Lexington; brother, Tom (Jackie) Kulka of Mansfield; sister-in-law, Charlene Barndhart of Logan; two special cousins, Betty Leapley and Karen Eichler both of Mansfield; breakfast friends at Mansfield Restaurant; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews, and dear family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Larry Barndhart.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date at the Mansfield Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 5, 2019