Patricia Ann Jones Stewart Metcalf



Mount Vernon - Patricia Ann Jones Stewart Metcalf passed away on June 24 at the age of 86 at her daughter's home after being recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Born on January 22, 1933 in Mansfield, Ohio to Merton and Donna (Amsbaugh) Jones, Pat was reared by her grandparents, Harter and Faye (Applegate) Jones in Lucas. A 1951 graduate of Lucas High School, she also attended The Ohio State University. Pat retired from Knox County Dept. of Human Services and had served as a staff writer and special features editor at The Mount Vernon News. As a former member of the Ohio Newspaper Women's Association and Mount Vernon Soroptimists International, Pat also served on the Board of Commissioners of Knox Metropolitan Housing Authority.



Pat was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Mount Vernon where she sang in the Chancel Choir, served as clerk, member of the Diaconate, chair of the Board of Church and Ministry and was substitute organist. Prior to moving to Mount Vernon in 1974, she served as organist at St. Paul Lutheran Church in the village of Bellville, where she had lived for many years.



Surviving are daughters and their spouses, Deb (Tom) Bellamy of Greenville, S.C., Cheryl (Gary) Lantz and Kim (David) Jacot of Bellville, grandchildren Brian (Jennifer) Lantz and Sarah Lantz, great-grandchildren Aubryn Nickoli, Isaac and Zachary Lantz, sister Jean Steiner and her children, Beth and Scott, and special friend and helper Tammy Ford. Pat was preceded in death by her first husband, Max Stewart and second husband, J. Ira Metcalf.



A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 48 Church Street, Bellville, Ohio 44813 at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 17, followed by a luncheon. The family will observe a private service in Mount Zion Cemetery in Lucas, Ohio.



Donations to Kindred Hospice of Mount Vernon or a in Pat's memory.



