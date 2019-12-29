|
Patricia Ann Leonard
Mansfield - Patricia Ann Leonard, 92, passed away Friday afternoon, December 27, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Patricia was born June 4, 1927, in Loudonville, Ohio, to the late Floyd R. Otto and Edna M. Sprang Otto Long.
She graduated from Loudonville High School in 1945 and moved to Mansfield in 1946 where she lived all her life. She married Jack F. Leonard in 1947 and they shared 65 happy years together until his passing in 2012. Patricia, or "Patsy" as she was known to relatives and class mates, worked in many business offices in accounting from the age of 18. She retired in 1989 from WVNO, Mansfield, after 20 years as the Accounting Manager.
She was a member of First English Lutheran Church, Mansfield. Always taking an active part in any organization she was affiliated with, Patsy was a long time member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Ruth Chapter #17, where she served as Worthy Matron in 1978, followed by serving the next 20 years as Secretary. She was a Past President of the District 10 Association OES, Past President of the Baku Grotto Auxiliary and a member of the Past Matron's Club of Ruth Chapter OES. In 2013, she moved into the Waterford Assisted Living facility where she served as President of the Resident's Association and of the WRENN Store, operated by the residents.
Her family was her pride and joy. Patsy loved them dearly and from them, derived her greatest pleasure. She was truly a homebody, preferring being home with her husband and family over any travel. However, as a family, everyone shared in, and enjoyed, camping in their motor home or being on the water with their pontoon boat. She was an avid reader and OSU and Cleveland Indians fan.
Patricia is survived by four children, Judy (Daryl) Uhde of Lexington, OH, Susan (Joe) Massa of Mason, OH, Gary Leonard (Linda Yoha) and Greg Leonard of Columbus, OH; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandsons. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sister, Betty Otto; step father, Clyde Long; step brothers, Kenneth Long and Clayton Long; son-in-law, James Morrow; and daughter-in-law, Isabel Leonard. Patricia was the last living member of her family's generation, with the exception of a younger cousin, Linda Sparr in Venice, Florida.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will immediately follow at 7:30 p.m. with an Eastern Star service presented by members of Ruth Chapter #17. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park at a later date. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to First English Lutheran Church.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Dec. 29, 2019